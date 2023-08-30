Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in Stryker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.33.

Stryker Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $285.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.42. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

