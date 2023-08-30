Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 56.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,380,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,960,000 after buying an additional 1,587,495 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Paychex by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after buying an additional 699,825 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after buying an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. 95,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,381. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

