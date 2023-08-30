Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $121.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

