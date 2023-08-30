IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,798 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,275.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,235 shares of company stock valued at $27,246,039. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,255,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,603,631. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $114.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.95) EPS. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

