IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 419,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,199. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

