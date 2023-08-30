United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.98. 1,402,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,335. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

