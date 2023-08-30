C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,675,000 after buying an additional 221,708 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.46. 92,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,243. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $210.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.14.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

