IPG Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.25. 3,582,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.29. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

