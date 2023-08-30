Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 392,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 218,964 shares.The stock last traded at $69.68 and had previously closed at $68.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $303,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $303,141.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $467,307.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,706.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,311 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,106. Insiders own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

