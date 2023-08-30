iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Up 4.8%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.71. 202,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,047,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

IHRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $540.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07.

In other iHeartMedia news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 58,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,171.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,274.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 53.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after buying an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

