Ergo (ERG) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $75.77 million and $344,705.18 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003818 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,166.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00247761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.46 or 0.00785754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.39 or 0.00520463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00059228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00119566 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,047,861 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

