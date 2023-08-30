Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,824,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 1,575,270 shares.The stock last traded at $1.85 and had previously closed at $1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CRON. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CRON

Cronos Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 172.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,663,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.