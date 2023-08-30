iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,587,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 1,725,251 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.07.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1682 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 45,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

