Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.71

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.71 and last traded at $103.29, with a volume of 295434 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 188.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,717,978.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,284,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,778,383.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,886,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,389,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,718,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 179,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,778,383.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 226,725 shares of company stock worth $4,272,274 and have sold 12,892,346 shares worth $349,394,182. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $8,868,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 93,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 11.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,487,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,287,000 after purchasing an additional 152,048 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $24,567,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Ares Management by 14.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.