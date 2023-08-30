K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 209001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

K9 Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.11.

About K9 Gold

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. The company holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. It also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

