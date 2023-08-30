Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 7500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Ceapro Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

