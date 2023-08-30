Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at Industrial Alliance Securities

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 188.59% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CRE
Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance
Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Critical Elements Lithium will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Critical Elements Lithium
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Critical Elements Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Elements Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.