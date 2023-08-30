Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Price Target Lowered to C$4.30 at Industrial Alliance Securities

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 188.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Critical Elements Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Critical Elements Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of CRE traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.49. 87,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,031. The stock has a market capitalization of C$324.49 million, a P/E ratio of -74.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.07.

Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Critical Elements Lithium will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

