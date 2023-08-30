good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.15 by Analysts at National Bankshares

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GDNP. Pi Financial lowered shares of good natured Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.40 to C$0.20 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of CVE:GDNP traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,950. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.60, a P/E/G ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.87. good natured Products has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86.

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

