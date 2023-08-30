Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Price Target Cut to C$0.70

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 125.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.01.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions Trading Up 6.9 %

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

CVE QUIS traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.31. 201,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15.

(Get Free Report)

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.