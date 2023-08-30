Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.2 %

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

BNS traded down C$0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.38. 1,038,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,822. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.55. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$61.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.78. The stock has a market cap of C$77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

