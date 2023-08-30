Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Cormark from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$133.61.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up C$1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$116.22. 750,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,692. The company has a market cap of C$82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$118.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.35. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$111.18 and a 12-month high of C$137.64.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

