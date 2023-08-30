TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$13.35 at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.35 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB downgraded TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.19.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of C$99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.5838455 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
