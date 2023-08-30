Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OTLK. Guggenheim lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outlook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ OTLK traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 110,452,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,819. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 93.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

