Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$121.50 to C$130.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Fundamental Research set a C$144.25 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$133.61.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

BMO traded up C$1.92 on Wednesday, reaching C$116.22. The company had a trading volume of 750,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,692. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$118.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$111.18 and a one year high of C$137.64.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.