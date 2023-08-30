Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 472000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Desert Gold Ventures Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81.
About Desert Gold Ventures
Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Desert Gold Ventures
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Desert Gold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Gold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.