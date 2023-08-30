Findev (CVE:FDI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 4500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Findev Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$11.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

