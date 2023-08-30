Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.02

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 3180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$14.37 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Big Banc Split’s payout ratio is currently -24.23%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

