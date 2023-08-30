Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £5.62 million, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.11.
About Crossword Cybersecurity
Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Crossword Cybersecurity
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.