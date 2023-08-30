Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 1800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.62 million, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.11.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

