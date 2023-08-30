CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.94

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$32.94 and last traded at C$32.66, with a volume of 130573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.1719557 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

