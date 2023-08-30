Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.51

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.51 and last traded at C$8.42, with a volume of 24343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CMG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of C$687.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.