Instem (LON:INS) Sets New 52-Week High at $830.00

Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.46) and last traded at GBX 823 ($10.37), with a volume of 2515744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 590 ($7.44).

Instem Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £188.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4,125.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 615.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 628.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Instem

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

