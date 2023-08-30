Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EHI stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 18,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,613. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

