Totally (LON:TLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.62

Totally plc (LON:TLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.62 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 711294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Totally from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Totally from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £20.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Totally’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Totally plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Urgent Care, Elective Care, and Corporate Wellbeing segments. The company provides urgent treatment centres which manages front door to A&E departments; NHS 111, GP out of hours services; and clinical assessment services providing telephonic access to multidisciplinary teams of clinicians, and acute visiting services as part of an integrated care system.

