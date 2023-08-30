Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Decisionpoint Systems Price Performance
DPSI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,927. The company has a market cap of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.27.
Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Decisionpoint Systems Company Profile
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Decisionpoint Systems
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.