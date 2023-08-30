Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DPSI traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,927. The company has a market cap of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Decisionpoint Systems has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Decisionpoint Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DPSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Decisionpoint Systems news, Director John C. Guttilla acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,705.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc through its subsidiaries, engages in designs, consults, and implements mobility enterprise solutions and services. It provides managed and professional services that enable customers to implement and manage complex projects; and designs, deploys, and supports mobile computing systems that enables customers to access employers' data networks.

