Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,628,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 25,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

CLCMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sinch AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinch AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCMF remained flat at C$1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 14,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992. Sinch AB has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.63.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

