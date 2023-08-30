Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,628,400 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 25,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLCMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sinch AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sinch AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLCMF
Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance
About Sinch AB (publ)
Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sinch AB (publ)
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.