Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

CENX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. 544,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,052. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $694.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

