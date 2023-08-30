Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Short Interest Update

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 902,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $208,310,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 204,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,609. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $96.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

