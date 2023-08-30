HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Update

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 3,340,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 893,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.96. 627,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.36% and a negative net margin of 176.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.