Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Short Interest Up 9.5% in August

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CRL stock traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $209.14. 135,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.60.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

