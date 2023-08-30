Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Equitable by 333.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. 1,157,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

