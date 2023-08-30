JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 1,060,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,871.0 days.
JFE Stock Performance
JFEEF remained flat at $15.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. JFE has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.
JFE Company Profile
