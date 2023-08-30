JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,161,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 1,060,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,871.0 days.

JFE Stock Performance

JFEEF remained flat at $15.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. JFE has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

