Short Interest in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Rises By 9.6%

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 399,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Liberum Capital raised shares of Caledonia Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Caledonia Mining Stock Down 4.5 %

Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 23,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,751. The firm has a market cap of $133.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently -186.66%.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.