C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,210 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 1,249,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,558. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

