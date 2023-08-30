Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is GQG Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

GQG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,095,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,643,726 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 5.4% of GQG Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned 2.67% of Enbridge worth $2,059,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,422,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,617. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.