Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.0% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.94. 539,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,029. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

