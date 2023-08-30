Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 2.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after buying an additional 994,254 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,593,000 after buying an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The company had a trading volume of 871,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,609. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.56. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

