Cibc World Markets Corp Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,277 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 85,538 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

