Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 944,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $87,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,276. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its 200-day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

