AlphaCore Capital LLC Sells 35,542 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,542 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.03. 21,118,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,236,219. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

