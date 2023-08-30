AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2,529.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,668 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.34. The company had a trading volume of 432,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,789. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.